Rally being held in downtown Charleston to remove John C. Calhoun statue

A rally is currently being held in downtown Charleston to remove the John C. Calhoun statue.

The Democratic Socialists of America, who organized the event, say they want to gather peacefully to try and get the Heritage Act repealed.

The Heritage Act is a law that protects any state monument marker or memorial from being removed without legislative approval.

"Take it down" being chanted underneath the Calhoun statue in Marion Square #chsnews pic.twitter.com/Jes0e1Lzrr — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieLive5) August 16, 2017

On Tuesday, the National Action Network announced a statewide march in January to push for the repeal of the Heritage Act.

The John C. Calhoun statue has stood in Marion Square in downtown Charleston for more than 100 years.

Calhoun was a statesman, the seventh vice president of the United States, and a big supporter of slavery.

