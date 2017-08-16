Pre-engineering, chorus offered at merged CCSD middle school

Some 800 students will attend a new Charleston County School this year – Camp Road Middle School on James Island.

The school is the result of a merger between James Island Middle School and Fort Johnson Middle School which were located less than one mile apart from one another.

The school will serve students in the former James Island Middle School facility until a new school is built at the site of the former Fort Johnson Middle School.

Camp Road Middle School is projected to open at that location in 2020.

“The community has embraced the fact that we're one middle school, not two separate middle schools anymore, where one may've been perceived as being better than the other,” Camp Road Middle School Principal Dr. David Parler said. “It's really an exciting time for James Island for the community.”

Parler said the size of the combined school will allow for more academic opportunities.

“We are now a Project Lead the Way pre-engineering school and neither middle school was before because as separate schools, we were too small,” he said, adding that pre-engineering classes will be available for 6th graders.

Students may also participate in chorus, which will be offered for the first time in ten years.

Sixth grade students will be taught in 12 trailers located outside of the main building.

The school will also have several new positions on staff, including a front office receptionist, a media clerk, and a second custodian.

“The teachers are just like the kids; They're excited to get back in, set up their room and meet new students.” Parler said.

The Charleston County School District welcomes students for the new year on August 17.

