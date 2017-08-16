Week 0 High School Football Schedule

The high school football season is set to kick off on Friday night with Week Zero action. All games start at 7:30 pm unless otherwise noted. Check back on Friday night for scores, highlights and more.
Pinewood Prep at Oceanside Collegiate (Live 5 Game of the Week)
Ft. Dorchester at Dorman
Ashley Ridge at Cane Bay
James Island at St. John’s
Spartanburg at Summerville
Wando at Beaufort
West Ashley at Colleton Co.
Daniel at Berkeley
Hanahan at May River
Christ Church at Bishop England
North Myrtle Beach at Timberland
Conway at Georgetown
Woodland at Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Charleston Charter at Branchville
Burke at Cross
Carvers Bay at Marlboro Co.
CE Murray at Kingstree
Porter-Gaud at Garrett
Bethune-Bowman at Military Magnet
Dorchester Academy at Dillon Christian
Palmetto Christian at St. Andrews
Charlotte Latin at Colleton Prep
2126 Charlie Hall Boulevard
Charleston SC 29407
(843) 402-5555
publicfile@live5news.com
(843) 402-5555EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.