Week 0 High School Football Schedule

The high school football season is set to kick off on Friday night with Week Zero action. All games start at 7:30 pm unless otherwise noted. Check back on Friday night for scores, highlights and more.

Pinewood Prep at Oceanside Collegiate (Live 5 Game of the Week)

Ft. Dorchester at Dorman

Ashley Ridge at Cane Bay

James Island at St. John’s

Spartanburg at Summerville

Wando at Beaufort

West Ashley at Colleton Co.

Daniel at Berkeley

Hanahan at May River

Christ Church at Bishop England

North Myrtle Beach at Timberland

Conway at Georgetown

Woodland at Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Charleston Charter at Branchville

Burke at Cross

Carvers Bay at Marlboro Co.

CE Murray at Kingstree

Porter-Gaud at Garrett

Bethune-Bowman at Military Magnet

Dorchester Academy at Dillon Christian

Palmetto Christian at St. Andrews

Charlotte Latin at Colleton Prep