Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (8/16)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 0-1 with a K in a 5-3 win over the Mets. The Holly Hill native is batting .248 with 19 HR's and 49 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 0-3 with a walk in a 3-2 win over Tampa Bay. The Stratford alum is batting .294 with 32 HR's and 77 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 0-1 in a 3-2 loss to the Angels. The Stratford alum is batting .238 with 8 HR's and 44 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Did not pitch in a 7-6 loss to the Cubs. The Beaufort alum is 3-2 with a 5.21 ERA and 51 K's in 48.1 innings in the majors. He's 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA and 35 K's in 29.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - 2-3 with a double (24), a walk and an RBI in a 9-4 loss to Birmingham. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .244 with 7 HR's and 38 RBI.

James Reeves, SP, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - Pitched 2 innings giving up 0 hits, 0 runs with 2 K's earning the save in an 8-7 win over Akron. The Ashley Ridge alum is 1-0 with 1 save, a 0.00 ERA and 3 K's in 4.2 innings. He's 2-0 with 4 holds, 1 save, a 2.52 ERA and 40 K's in 34.2 innings in High-A.

A Short Season

Northwest League

Chris Singleton, OF, Eugene Emeralds (Chicago Cubs) - 1-4 with a run scored in a 3-2 win over Hillsboro. The Goose Creek alum is batting .208 with 6 RBI in Class A Short Season. He hit .304 with a HR and 6 RBI in Rookie League

Rookie League

Arizona League

Malcolm Van Buren, SP, AZL Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Pitched 4 innings giving up 5 hits, 2 runs with 3 walks and 2 K's in a loss to AZL Angels. The Hanahan alum is 0-2 with an 6.12 ERA and 18 K's in 25 innings.