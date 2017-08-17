Parents can sign up for bus delay notification

In preparation for the upcoming school year, school districts across the Lowcountry are providing parents with a way to know if buses are going to be delayed.

Charleston County, Berkeley County and Dorchester District 2 have bus delay notifications that parents can find up for.

Parents in Charleston County can sign up here.

Parents in Berkeley County can sign up here.

Parents in Dorchester District 2 can sign up here.

