Two injured, one arrested in North Charleston shooting

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

North Charleston Police have arrested a man in connection with a Wednesday night shooting.

The call came in at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 7000 block of Hunters Ridge Lane.

According to NCPD spokesperson Spencer Pryor, officers found two victims. One had a gunshot wound to his left foot and the other had a gunshot wound in his leg.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital.

A suspect was found on the scene and has been arrested.

