Classes begin for students in Charleston, Berkeley Counties

In preparation for the upcoming school year, school districts across the Lowcountry are providing parents with a way to know if buses are going to be delayed.More >>
In preparation for the upcoming school year, school districts across the Lowcountry are providing parents with a way to know if buses are going to be delayed.More >>
A spokesman for the City of Charleston says research is underway to determine who owns a statue of John C. Calhoun and the land on which it stands.More >>
A spokesman for the City of Charleston says research is underway to determine who owns a statue of John C. Calhoun and the land on which it stands.More >>
Deputies and U.S. Marshals arrested a man Wednesday wanted in connection with the sexual abuse of a child after he barricaded himself in a Summerville home.More >>
Deputies and U.S. Marshals arrested a man Wednesday wanted in connection with the sexual abuse of a child after he barricaded himself in a Summerville home.More >>
The school year began Thursday for thousands of students in Charleston and Berkeley Counties.More >>
The school year began Thursday for thousands of students in Charleston and Berkeley Counties.More >>
Authorities say an 86-year-old North Charleston woman reported missing Tuesday has been found.More >>
Authorities say an 86-year-old North Charleston woman reported missing Tuesday has been found.More >>