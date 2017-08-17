Classes begin for students in Charleston, Berkeley Counties

Students and parents line up Thursday morning outside North Charleston Creative Arts Elementary School. (Source: Live 5)

The school year began Thursday for thousands of students in Charleston and Berkeley Counties.

More than 50,000 students headed back to the classroom Thursday morning in the Charleston County School District.

Most elementary schools across the county began their day bright and early at 7:25 a.m. Middle schools and high schools followed behind with start times between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

Of students district wide, approximately 22,000 are expected to ride bus transportation this year.

Durham School Bus Service spokeswoman Kate Walden said most buses drove out of the county lots around 5 a.m. Thursday. There are 372 buses allotted for the same number of routes, respectively.

In Berkeley County, enrollment as of Monday hovered almost 35,000 students and is expected is grow over the next few days, according to district spokeswoman Katie Orvin.

Around 600 students filled the hallways and classrooms of Westview Elementary Monday morning.

“The kids are so excited,” Westview Principal Aimee Fulmer said. “Teachers are just over the moon.”

Students walked past creative door decorations put up by teachers before the start of school. One read, “Be the reason someone smiles today,” while another said, “Reading takes you places.”

