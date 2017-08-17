Deputies: Man wanted for sexual abuse of child arrested after 3-hour standoff

Deputies and U.S. Marshals arrested a man Wednesday wanted in connection with the sexual abuse of a child after he barricaded himself in a Summerville home.

Jimmy Barry Christopher II is facing charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under age 11, according to Berkeley County Chief Deputy Mike Cochran.

Investigators say the crimes took place over a nearly two-year period beginning in January 2015 but said they would not release further details to "preserve the identity of the victim for their protection."

Christopher was arrested by detectives with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, the Dorchester County K9 Unit and a U.S. Marshals Task Force, he said.

Authorities say they located Christopher at a Summerville home that was not his address of record and say he barricaded himself inside the home during a three-hour standoff. Deputies were able to obtain consent to enter the home and found Christopher hiding under items in a bedroom, Cochran said.

"These types of cases are among the most horrific things that we investigate," Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said. "I am pleased that we were able to bring this case to a conclusion and pray that the victim will recover."

Christopher was being held at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center pending a bond hearing Thursday night, Cochran said.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.