FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat advisory in effect until 7 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued its second heat advisory for the Lowcountry in as many days.

A heat advisory will remain in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday for southeast South Carolina and Georgia, including Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton, Beaufort, Jasper, Hampton and Allendale Counties. Thursday's heat advisory covers a greater area of the Lowcountry than a similar advisory Wednesday did.

Heat index values are expected to reach 110 degrees. Forecasters warn that high temperatures and humidity could lead to heat illnesses if proper precautions are not taken.

Forecasters urge those who must be outdoors to drink plenty of fluids, wear light-weight clothing and stay out of direct sunshine.

In addition, they urge everyone to know the signs of heat illnesses and be sure to check on those who are most susceptible to the heat such as young children and the elderly. Never leave children and pets in a vehicle, especially with the windows rolled up since temperatures can be much higher inside the vehicle.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency: call 911 immediately.

