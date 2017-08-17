5 Around Town: Prepare for the eclipse, rock for the rescue, and meet the Bulldogs

As the Lowcountry prepares for the total solar eclipse, weekend events are planned to help the community prepare.

Explore the Solar Eclipse Presentations

NASA is teaming up with the College of Charleston for a pair of free public presentations ahead of the total solar eclipse.

The school will host the presentations at the Addlestone Library on Saturday and Sunday. A member of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center will present a seminar called The 2017 Total Solar Eclipse: Through the Eyes of NASA on Saturday at 2 p.m. The presentation will focus on NASA's connection to a total solar eclipse. On Sunday at 2 p.m., the director of astrophysics at NASA Headquarters will hold a discussion on the search for planets that orbit stars outside our solar system.

For more details on the two programs, click here.

Solar Eclipse Safety with NASA Specialists

The Charleston County Public Library system is holding a series of events to prepare for Monday's solar eclipse.

The Main Library will hold Solar Eclipse Safety sessions from 11 to11:45 a.m., 1 to 1:45 p.m. and 3 to 3:45 p.m. on Saturday. NASA Specialists will have hands-on activities for all ages, focused on tips to safely view the solar eclipse.

The College of Charleston's Physics and Astronomy department professor, Terry Richardson, will lead a workshop to build an eclipse viewer. This workshop will be at the John L. Dart Library on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

To learn more about other free educational and entertaining events Saturday at various Library branches, click here.

Meet the Bulldogs

The Citadel is ramping up for the start of the fall sports seasons and fans get the chance to meet players.

Meet the Bulldogs is a day for fans to mingle with the players and coaches, and get autographs on the 2017 team poster. Members of the Football, Volleyball and Soccer Teams will be at Johnson Hagood Stadium Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m.

The free event will also allow fans to test their skills in those three sports out on the field. Click here for more information.

Riverdogs Last Home Weekend

The Riverdogs are wrapping up a season of promotions in the final weekend home stand leading up to the Solar Eclipse party on Monday.

The Riverdogs host the Augusta Green Jackets for a four-game series through Monday. It starts with the final Friday Fireworks after the 7 p.m. game. The team will also wear the red jerseys for the final time and the shirts will be auctioned off after the game. Saturday's game time starts at 6 p.m. and will feature the final helicopter ball drop after the game. Sunday's game at 5 p.m. highlights religious diversity.

Gates at Joe Riley Park open at 1 p.m. Monday for fans to watch the solar eclipse. Fans can experience different educational opportunities with members from the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center. All fans will get special eclipse sunglasses as they enter the stadium. First pitch will be at 4:05 p.m.

For more details or to purchase tickets for the weekend's games, click here.

Rock the Rescue

Forty bands are playing concerts at six venues on Friday and Saturday to support shelter animals in the Lowcountry.

Rock the Rescue is a two-day fundraising event to support the Frances R. Willis SPCA (FRWSPCA). All ticket revenue and 10 percent of all bar sales will go toward FRWSPCA's efforts to become a no-kill shelter. Concerts start at 8 p.m. both nights at Tin Roof, The Sparrow, The Pub on 61 and the Sand Shack Bar and Grill. Shooters of Summerville and Southern Shakers Bar and Grill have concerts starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday only. All shows are only open to 21 years and older.

Two-day passes for $20 can be purchased online. Tickets will at the door are $7 per venue each night. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Moonlight Mixer

Folly Beach's summertime dance series is back on the Folly Pier Friday night.

DJ Jim Bowers will play oldies and beach music for the June edition of Moonlight Mixer. The dance party for all ages is from 7 to 11 p.m. The final Moonlight Mixer is scheduled for Sept. 15.

Admission is $8 in advance and $10 at the gate. Click here for more details.

