TAKE A STAND: Total Solar Eclipse

Monday’s total eclipse is one of the most anticipated events ever, especially here in the Lowcountry.

Charleston is in the path of totality, meaning if the weather is good and there’s not complete cloud cover, we’ll have a chance to watch the moon pass directly in front of the sun, and witness an awe-inspiring sight.

For two minutes, daylight will turn to darkness. But “seeing” the eclipse is not to be taken lightly.

Doctors are warning us not to even think about looking at the eclipse without NASA-approved glasses.

There are a lot of eclipse events planned. Live 5 has partnered with the Riverdogs. There will be enough glasses for everyone who has a ticket for the game.

But there’s always the temptation, especially for young children who may not understand the danger, to take a peek from behind the glasses. Vision experts say looking directly at the eclipse can cause eye damage that’s irreversible: permanent.

We only get one pair of eyes for life.

If you don’t have approved eclipse glasses, optometrists say the safest way is to watch the eclipse on TV. Let’s all be careful.

