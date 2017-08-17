Charleston carriage horses taken off streets after consecutive high-temperature readings

Charleston carriage horses have been ordered off the city streets because of heat concerns.

At 11:50 a.m. Thursday, Charleston Director of Livability and Tourism Dan Riccio ordered horse carriages to return to their barns, city spokesman Jack O'Toole said.

Current regulations require horses to be pulled from duty after four consecutive temperature readings indicating 95 degrees.

“Tourism officers will continue to monitor the temperature for two consecutive readings below 95 to determine if carriage tours can resume later today,” Riccio said.

Charleston is one of several Lowcountry counties under a heat advisory until 7 p.m. The National Weather Service says the heat index, a measure of what the temperature feels like, could reach 110 degrees.

