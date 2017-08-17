Deputies searching for suspect in Walterboro shooting

Colleton County deputies say they are searching for a 33-year-old man in connection with an early-morning shooting.

Investigators identified Clint Edward Crosby as the assailant in the incident, according to Colleton County Sheriff's Lt. Tyger Benton.

Deputies responded to the 400 block of Estate Drive in Walterboro at approximately 6:47 a.m.

The victim was shot in the leg and was transported to Colleton County Medical Center, Benton said.

The motive for the shooting is unknown and the investigation is in its very early stage, Benton said.

Anyone with information on the shooting or on the location of Crosby is asked to call the Colleton County Sheriff's Office at 843-549-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

