Clemson basketball team confirmed safe after deadly Barcelona attack

The crash scene in Barcelona is shown with police cars. (Source: @Vil_Music/CNN)

A Clemson University spokesman says its men's basketball team is safe and secure in Barcelona, Spain, where a terror attack was reported.

"We’ve been in contact with our men’s basketball program currently in Barcelona and the entire travel party is safe and secure," spokesman Joe Galbraith said.

Assistant Coach Dick Bender said the team is on lockdown inside their hotel.

The team's exhibition game scheduled for Thursday night has been canceled and the team will return to Clemson Friday morning.

"Our thoughts are with the people of Barcelona," he said.

Reports say 13 people were killed and 20 more were injured after a van ran over several people on a promenade.

