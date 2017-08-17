Boil water advisory lifted for Mount Pleasant neighborhood

Mount Pleasant Waterworks officials lifted a boil water advisory for Dunes West residents affected by a water outage.

"The water main was repaired and flushed thoroughly," MPW Chairman Rick Crosby said. "Bacteriological water samples were collected and analyzed by the Mount Pleasant Waterworks’ Lab. The results of this sampling indicate that the system is safe to use for drinking and cooking purposes."

Customers may experience discolored water or air in their lines as a result of the flushing and are instructed to let the faucet run until the air and/or color dissipates, he said.

Crews were called in to repair a water line that was hit by a contractor on Thursday, and the chance of potential water contamination led to the advisory, utility spokesperson Nicole Bates said.

The following streets were affected by the boil water advisory:

Rush Haven Drive

Greenspoint Court

Spring Line Drive

Bowline Drive

Mooring Line Way

Fountainhead Way

Stay Sail Way

Ayers Plantation Way

Yachtsman Drive

Whisker Pole

Hatchway Drive

Catamaran Court

River Vista Way

Logbook Lane

Weather Helm Drive

Trip Line Drive

Masthead Drive

The advisory was lifted at 4:15 p.m. Friday.

