Boil water advisory lifted for Mount Pleasant neighborhood

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

Mount Pleasant Waterworks officials lifted a boil water advisory for Dunes West residents affected by a water outage.

"The water main was repaired and flushed thoroughly," MPW Chairman Rick Crosby said. "Bacteriological water samples were collected and analyzed by the Mount Pleasant Waterworks’ Lab. The results of this sampling indicate that the system is safe to use for drinking and cooking purposes."

Customers may experience discolored water or air in their lines as a result of the flushing and are instructed to let the faucet run until the air and/or color dissipates, he said.

Crews were called in to repair a water line that was hit by a contractor on Thursday, and the chance of potential water contamination led to the advisory, utility spokesperson Nicole Bates said.

The following streets were affected by the boil water advisory:

  • Rush Haven Drive
  • Greenspoint Court
  • Spring Line Drive
  • Bowline Drive
  • Mooring Line Way
  • Fountainhead Way
  • Stay Sail Way
  • Ayers Plantation Way
  • Yachtsman Drive
  • Whisker Pole
  • Hatchway Drive
  • Catamaran Court
  • River Vista Way
  • Logbook Lane
  • Weather Helm Drive
  • Trip Line Drive
  • Masthead Drive

The advisory was lifted at 4:15 p.m. Friday.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

