Mount Pleasant neighborhood under boil water advisory

Dunes West residents who were affected by a water outage this morning should boil water for drinking purposes for 24 hours, Mount Pleasant Waterworks officials say.

Crews are working to make a repair to a water line that was hit by a contractor earlier Thursday. The boil water advisory is in response to potential water contamination from a water main break, utility spokesperson Nicole Bates said.

The following streets are affected by the boil water advisory:

Rush Haven Drive

Greenspoint Court

Spring Line Drive

Bowline Drive

Mooring Line Way

Fountainhead Way

Stay Sail Way

Ayers Plantation Way

Yachtsman Drive

Whisker Pole

Hatchway Drive

Catamaran Court

River Vista Way

Logbook Lane

Weather Helm Drive

Trip Line Drive

Masthead Drive

When service is restored residents may need to flush the water from household plumbing if they are experiencing sediment or discoloration, Bates said. Residents should run the water until it is clear and of normal color.

