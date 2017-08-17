Quantcast

Portions of Dunes West under boil water advisory

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
Source: AP Source: AP
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

Dunes West residents who were affected by a water outage this morning should boil water for drinking purposes for 24 hours, Mount Pleasant Waterworks officials say.

Crews are working to make a repair to a water line that was hit by a contractor earlier Thursday. The boil water advisory is in response to potential water contamination from a water main break, utility spokesperson Nicole Bates said.

The following streets are affected by the boil water advisory:

  • Rush Haven Drive
  • Greenspoint Court
  • Spring Line Drive
  • Bowline Drive
  • Mooring Line Way
  • Fountainhead Way
  • Stay Sail Way
  • Ayers Plantation Way
  • Yachtsman Drive
  • Whisker Pole
  • Hatchway Drive
  • Catamaran Court
  • River Vista Way
  • Logbook Lane
  • Weather Helm Drive
  • Trip Line Drive
  • Masthead Drive

When service is restored residents may need to flush the water from household plumbing if they are experiencing sediment or discoloration, Bates said. Residents should run the water until it is clear and of normal color.

