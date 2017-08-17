Westview Elementary welcomes new class of students

The Berkeley County School District welcomed nearly 35,000 students into dozens of schools Thursday.

“I was ready for school,” Jahvez Reese said while sitting in the Westview Elementary School cafeteria.

The fifth grader is one of 600 students who walked through the doors of the Goose Creek school Thursday morning. He’s looking forward to math, seeing his friends and recess.

Westview Principal Aimee Fulmer says her students and staff are prepared and ready for a new beginning, which includes new technology. All Westview Elementary students will receive Chromebooks and a backpack to use in the classroom and take home.

“We know that these children will be using technology for the rest of their lives and we think we probably need to get ahead of that,” Fulmer said.

Fulmer wants all Westview students to walk the halls filled with curiosity and focus this school year.

“This year, I hope our little whales learn a lot, dive deep, explore and breath,” she said.

