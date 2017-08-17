N. Charleston police searching for suspect who stole car at VFW post

Source: VFW Post (North Charleston Police say this suspect stole a car from the parking lot of the VFW Post on Dorchester Road.)

North Charleston Police are looking for the person who stole a Jeep parked outside the Veterans of Foreign Wars post late Monday night.

Police say they found the car at the gas station about a block away on Dorchester Road within an hour after responding to the incident.

Karen Miller was closing up from her bartending shift at the post around midnight when her coworker had a question.

"He asked if I was waiting for a ride and I said no, and my vehicle was missing," Miller said.

The victim says she left her purse in her car during her work shift and there was a spare key inside the purse.

It was soon after she realized surveillance video captured it all. In the video, the suspect comes up to her red Jeep four different times before driving off.

"He left came back, looked inside the vehicles that were still here, he singled mine out," Miller said. "We watched him pick a rock up off the pavement and pitch it through my window to break in to my car, then to leave. He stole my purse, leave, come back. He found a spare key in my purse, and to drive my truck off like he had the right to do it."

Karen estimates that she had $900 worth of items stolen from her car including a phone and an item given to her by someone who has since passed away.

"This is family, we're all military back-grounded, we all take care of each other, we support each other, we look out for each other and to have something like this happen," Miller said.

It's not the only crime that's happened at the location, workers say there's been at least four car break-ins this year and items were recently stolen from the property last month.

"Somebody in this area does know who this person is and if it's not me, it could be somebody else and I don't want to see that happen," Miller said.

