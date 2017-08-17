Police searching for suspect who stole truck at VFW lounge

North Charleston Police are looking for the person who stole a truck parked outside the Veteran's of Foreign Wars Lounge late Monday night.

Police say they found the truck at the El Cheapo gas station down Dorchester Road within an hour after responding to the incident.

According to the police report, the victim was inside cleaning up for the night and saw her truck was missing after going outside. She told police her truck was secured.

The police report says surveillance footage shows the suspect observed the truck multiple times before breaking the passenger side rear glass with a nearby rock.

The victim says she left her purse in her car during her work shift and there was a spare key inside.

Authorities say the suspect was wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and a black hat at the time of the incident.

