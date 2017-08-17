Scott holds news conference on meeting with Attorney General Sessions

Sen. Tim Scott spoke to reporters Thursday evening on his meeting earlier in the day with the U.S. Attorney General and recent remarks from the president on hate.

Scott said he met with Attorney General Jeff Sessions during Session's visit to the area. Among the topics of discussion, Scott said, was the tragedy in Charlottesville, something Sessions calls the justice department's number one priority.

"They are spending the resources and making sure whatever is necessary to compose this case and do the work of that case is going to be done," Scott said.

He said during a dialogue about hate, the Dylann Roof case did come up. Roof was sentenced to death in January in the shooting deaths of nine parishioners at Mother Emanuel AME Church on June 17, 2015.

Scott said the two also talked about the importance of understanding what is going on with hate groups. But he said they did not discuss legislation about hate crimes and sentencing.

"As a legislator, we'll continue to have a broad conversation about the importance of criminal justice reform and sentencing reforms and/or stronger sentences," he said.

Asked to weigh in on President Donald Trump's statements on the Charlottesville situation and the resulting backlash, he said it is important that everyone take part in fighting hate.

"I think we all should be repudiating hate, bigotry, racism," he said. "I have been suggesting we all should take responsibility for our role to play from the White House to your house and my house."

Scott said he feels Trump has a moral authority, which is part of the reason Scott says he has been so vocal in urging Trump to speak out against hate.

"The president's moral authority is compromised when Monday he was spot-on and Tuesday he left some unanswered questions," Scott said.

Scott said he and Sessions also held a round-table discussion with 25 to 30 law enforcement officers on the importance of supporting law enforcement officers.

