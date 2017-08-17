Quantcast

Scott to hold news conference on meeting with Sessions

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Sen. Tim Scott will hold a news conference Thursday evening on his meeting with the U.S. Attorney General.

Scott met with Attorney General Jeff Sessions earlier Thursday.

Scott is meeting with reporters at North Charleston City Hall at 6 p.m.

