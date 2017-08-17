Scott to hold news conference on meeting with Sessions

Dunes West residents who were affected by a water outage this morning should boil water for drinking purposes for 24 hours, Mount Pleasant Waterworks officials say.More >>
Charleston carriage horses have been ordered off the city streets because of heat concerns.More >>
In preparation for the upcoming school year, school districts across the Lowcountry are providing parents with a way to know if buses are going to be delayed.More >>
The eighth named storm of the 2017 Hurricane Season formed in the Atlantic Thursday afternoon.More >>
More than 50,000 Charleston County students headed back to the classroom Thursday morning.More >>
