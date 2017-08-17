FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tropical Storm Harvey forms in Atlantic

The eighth named storm of the 2017 Hurricane Season formed in the Atlantic Thursday afternoon.

Tropical Storm Harvey was about 250 miles from Barbados with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect for Martinique, St. Lucia, Barbados, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Dominica is under a tropical storm watch.

The storm is forecast to become a hurricane by Monday before it hits Central America, from southern Mexico, Belize, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. Of course, the path could change.

The National Hurricane Center also is watching two systems lined up behind Harvey.

Gert, meanwhile, has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone.

