Firefighters respond to mobile home fire in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

North Charleston firefighters say a mobile home fire is out.

Charleston County dispatch says the fire in the 4600 block of Raven Avenue was reported at 4:38 p.m.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional information.

