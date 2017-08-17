Berkeley Co. deputies respond to shooting in Goose Creek

Berkeley County deputies are investigating a shooting in Goose Creek.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon on Howe Hall Road, according to Chief Deputy Mike Cochran.

Deputies found a male victim who had been shot once but was walking around and talking to investigators.

There has been no official word from the sheriff's office on a motive or a description of a gunman.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

