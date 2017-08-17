Charleston County Council discusses Ashley River Bike Lane project

Berkeley County deputies are investigating a shooting in Goose Creek.More >>
Berkeley County deputies are investigating a shooting in Goose Creek.More >>
Dunes West residents who were affected by a water outage this morning should boil water for drinking purposes for 24 hours, Mount Pleasant Waterworks officials say.More >>
Dunes West residents who were affected by a water outage this morning should boil water for drinking purposes for 24 hours, Mount Pleasant Waterworks officials say.More >>
Charleston carriage horses have been ordered off the city streets because of heat concerns.More >>
Charleston carriage horses have been ordered off the city streets because of heat concerns.More >>
In preparation for the upcoming school year, school districts across the Lowcountry are providing parents with a way to know if buses are going to be delayed.More >>
In preparation for the upcoming school year, school districts across the Lowcountry are providing parents with a way to know if buses are going to be delayed.More >>
North Charleston Police are looking for the person who stole a truck parked outside the Veteran's of Foreign Wars Lounge late Monday night.More >>
North Charleston Police are looking for the person who stole a truck parked outside the Veteran's of Foreign Wars Lounge late Monday night.More >>