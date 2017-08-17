Deputies: Child's death considered 'suspicious'

Deputies say the death of a child rushed to the Colleton County Medical Center Thursday is being investigated as suspicious.

The child was brought in unresponsive in cardiac arrest at approximately 1:30 p.m., according to Colleton County Sheriff's Lt. Tyger Benton.

The child's mother and her boyfriend brought the child to the emergency room, Benton said.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting in the investigation at the request of Colleton County Sheriff R. A. Strickland.

The identity of the child has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing, Benton said.

