Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (8/17)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 1-2 with a double (19), 2 runs scored and 2 RBI in a 7-5 win over the Mets. The Holly Hill native is batting .248 with 19 HR's and 51 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 2-4 with a HR, 3 RBI, a run scored and a K in a 5-3 win over Tampa Bay. The Stratford alum is batting .296 with 33 HR's and 80 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 0-4 in a 2-1 win over San Diego. The Stratford alum is batting .235 with 8 HR's and 44 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Did not pitch in a 13-10 win over the Cubs. The Beaufort alum is 3-2 with a 5.21 ERA and 51 K's in 48.1 innings in the majors. He's 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA and 35 K's in 29.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - 1-4 with 2 K's in a 12-4 loss to Birmingham. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .244 with 7 HR's and 38 RBI.

James Reeves, SP, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a 4-3 win over Akron. The Ashley Ridge alum is 1-0 with 1 save, a 0.00 ERA and 3 K's in 4.2 innings. He's 2-0 with 4 holds, 1 save, a 2.52 ERA and 40 K's in 34.2 innings in High-A.

A Short Season

Northwest League

Chris Singleton, OF, Eugene Emeralds (Chicago Cubs) - 0-4 with 4 K's in a 3-0 loss to Hillsboro. The Goose Creek alum is batting .192 with 6 RBI in Class A Short Season. He hit .304 with a HR and 6 RBI in Rookie League

Rookie League

Arizona League

Malcolm Van Buren, SP, AZL Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Did not pitch in a win over AZL Angels. The Hanahan alum is 0-2 with an 6.12 ERA and 18 K's in 25 innings.