Police investigate early-morning shooting at N. Charleston restaurant

North Charleston Police are investigating after an early-morning hospital sent one man to the hospital.

Police responded to a reported shooting at the Waffle House in the 8500 block of Dorchester Road at approximately 1:31 a.m.

Officers found a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his arm, an incident report states.

The victim told police he had walked to the restaurant to order food, then walked out to his car while the food was being cooked. He said as he walked out of the restaurant, a burgundy Chrysler 200 pulled occupied by two men pulled up in front of the store.

The victim said the passenger got out of the car and "bucked up at him wanting to fight," the report states. They exchanged blows and the passenger ran back to the car, grabbed a gun and shot the victim once, police say.

The victim told police he had never seen the two guys before.

The driver was described as having dreadlocks and the passenger had a low haircut, the report states.

Police were reviewing surveillance footage from cameras at the restaurant, police say.

