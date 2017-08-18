Quantcast

CofC releases move-in day schedule

By Aaron Maybin, Reporter
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

College of Charleston students will start moving into on-campus housing Friday, Aug. 18. 

Those who live in Downtown Charleston or plan to visit should expect to see more traffic in the area. 

This is compounded by the people coming to Charleston to view Monday's eclipse.

The schedule for move-in weekend for the College of Charleston is as follows:

August 18: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. 

  • Buist
  • Craig
  • George
  • Kelly Hous
  • McConnell
  • Rutledge
  • Historic Houses

August 19: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

  • Berry
  • Liberty
  • Warren Place               

August 19: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m

  • College Lodge 
  • McAlister

