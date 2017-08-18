CofC releases move-in day schedule

College of Charleston students will start moving into on-campus housing Friday, Aug. 18.

Those who live in Downtown Charleston or plan to visit should expect to see more traffic in the area.

This is compounded by the people coming to Charleston to view Monday's eclipse.

The schedule for move-in weekend for the College of Charleston is as follows:

August 18: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Buist

Craig

George

Kelly Hous

McConnell

Rutledge

Historic Houses

August 19: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Berry

Liberty

Warren Place

August 19: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m

College Lodge

McAlister

