Dixon announces run for N. Charleston mayor

A community activist said he will run for North Charleston mayor in 2019.

Pastor Thomas Dixon, founder of The Coalition, made his formal campaign announcement Thursday afternoon.

Dixon said he wants to tackle crime in the city and cut the murder rate in half while focusing on education.

In his candidacy speech, he referenced current Mayor Keith Summey, who he said he has done a good job, but said it's time to move on.

The election takes place in 2019 and Dixon is the first person to announce that he will run.

