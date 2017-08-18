Secessionist Party, Black Nationalists hold joint news conference on keeping peace

Members of the S.C. Secessionist Party and the Black Nationalist Movement stood side by side Tuesday. (Source: Live 5)

Two divergent groups came together for the second time this week to urge for peace in discussion and demonstration about controversial topics of race.

The South Carolina Secessionist Party and the Charleston Black Nationalist Movement held a joint news conference in front of Charleston City Hall.

It is the second time this week the two groups, which acknowledge they are often on opposite sides on issues of Confederate symbols and monuments, have held a joint news conference.

"I know this is a very awkward scene," Shakem Amen Akhet, of the Charleston Black Nationalist Movement, said during Tuesday's news conference. "Never before have you seen these two separate factions together standing at one podium."

"We're both hearing on both of our sides, these two communities over opposite sides of this debate, that Charleston has every bit of potential to become the next Charlottesville," South Carolina Secessionist Party Chairman James Bessenger said during Tuesday's news conference. "We don't want to see that. I don't want that for anyone on their side, they don't want that for anyone on our side."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

