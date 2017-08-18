WATCH LIVE: Secessionist Party, Black Nationalists to hold joint news conference on keeping peace

A community activist said he will run for North Charleston mayor in 2019.More >>
A community activist said he will run for North Charleston mayor in 2019.More >>
North Charleston Police are responding to a reported shooting at Waffle House on Dorchester Road.More >>
North Charleston Police are responding to a reported shooting at Waffle House on Dorchester Road.More >>
Two divergent groups will again come together Friday to discuss keeping the peace.More >>
Two divergent groups will again come together Friday to discuss keeping the peace.More >>
College of Charleston students will start moving into on-campus housing Friday, Aug. 18.More >>
College of Charleston students will start moving into on-campus housing Friday, Aug. 18.More >>
As the Lowcountry prepares for the total solar eclipse, weekend events are planned to help the community prepare.More >>
As the Lowcountry prepares for the total solar eclipse, weekend events are planned to help the community prepare.More >>