Report of shots fired put Mt. Pleasant school on temporary lockdown

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

An elementary school in Mount Pleasant was on lockdown for almost 30 minutes Friday morning as police investigated a report of shots fired nearby.

Belle Hall Elementary School went on a Code Yellow Lockdown from 10:35 a.m. until 11:03 a.m. because of police activity in the area, Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt said.

The lockdown happened as Mount Pleasant Police investigated a report of shots fired in the 1500 block of Snowden Road.

Charleston County dispatchers say the call came in at 10:24 a.m.

There has been no word from police on possible victims or any arrests in the incident.

