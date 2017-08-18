Report of shots fired put Mt. Pleasant school on temporary lockdown

An elementary school in Mount Pleasant was on lockdown for almost 30 minutes Friday morning as police investigated a report of shots fired nearby.

Belle Hall Elementary School went on a Code Yellow Lockdown from 10:35 a.m. until 11:03 a.m. because of police activity in the area, Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt said.

The lockdown happened as Mount Pleasant Police investigated a report of shots fired in the 1500 block of Snowden Road.

We are investigating a shots fired call in Snowden. Schools in the area are on lockdown. — Mount Pleasant PD (@MountPleasantPD) August 18, 2017

Charleston County dispatchers say the call came in at 10:24 a.m.

There has been no word from police on possible victims or any arrests in the incident.

