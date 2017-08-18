Police: 2 arrested on gun charges in separate incidents

North Charleston Police arrested two men on gun charges this week.

Robert Rasshad Cuttino, of Mount Pleasant, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.

Rayvon Tidsale, of North Charleston, was charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun, Pryor said.

On Tuesday, police responded to a report of narcotics activity in the 5600 block of Nelson Street, Pryor said. Police made contact with the driver of a vehicle that had been reported as being involved in narcotics activity and a probable cause search was conducted. The driver was later identified as Cuttino, Pryor said.

Police say they found a loaded Ruger handgun in the center console and a plastic bag containing a pair of shorts which had a scale in one pocket and a black plastic bag containing multiple smaller clear plastic bags consistent with drug packaging and a black plastic bag containing approximately 25.2 grams of marijuana. Officers also located 14 small multi colored containers containing small pieces of green plant like material in the trunk of the vehicle, Pryor said.

On Wednesday, police patrolling the Chicora-Cherokee community attempted to make contact with two people who were loitering at the corner of North Carolina Avenue and Orvid Street, a report states. One of the two men, identified as Tisdale, exited the vehicle and fled on foot before being apprehended on Calvert Street, Pryor said.

Police say they found a loaded .357 revolver in his right front pocket.

Cuttino posted bond of $12,000 for the charges, according to jail records.

Tisdale was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

