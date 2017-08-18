Deputies: 2 arrested on charges of homicide by child abuse

Deputies say they believe the crime happened at the couple's home on Novits Cook Court. (Source: Live 5)

Deputies a mother and her boyfriend Thursday night in the death of the woman's 4-year-old child.

Francesca Michelle Shuler 25, and Kasiem Rashawn Stephens 24, face charges of homicide by child abuse in the death of Shuler's child, Colleton County Sheriff's Lt. Tyger Benton said. Both were arrested at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday, he said.

Deputies say the arrests came approximately four-and-a-half hours after Shuler and Stephens the child to the emergency room at Colleton County Medical Center.

The child was brought to the hospital at approximately 1:30 p.m. unconscious and unresponsive in cardiac arrest, Benton said. Medical Personnel administered medical aid but the child was pronounced dead.

The case was being investigated as suspicious at the time, Benton said.

The sheriff's office says Francesca Shuler and Kasiem Stephens are charged with homicide by child abuse. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/5nD8NUoENt — Harve Jacobs (@policereporter) August 18, 2017

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Special Victims/Child Fatality Unit was notified and responded to assist in the investigation by the request of Sheriff R. A. Strickland.

Stephens and Shuler are being held at the Colleton County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Bond court is set for Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m., Benton said.

