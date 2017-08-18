Charleston horse carriage tours allowed to resume after brief heat-related suspension

Charleston carriage horses were allowed to continue Friday afternoon, approximately an hour after horses were ordered to their stables.

have been ordered back to their stables again this week because of sustained heat, city officials say.

Charleston Director of Livability and Tourism Dan Riccio lifted a suspension of carriage tours at 2:20 p.m. after two consecutive temperature readings below 95 degrees had been taken, city spokesman Jack O'Toole said. The horses were ordered to their barns at 1:14 p.m. after the city measured temperatures of 95 degrees in four consecutive readings.

The city's horse carriage tour ordinance requires carriage horses to be removed from service when four consecutive temperature readings indicate 95 degrees.

