Potentially-counterfeit eclipse glasses being sold with CBS logo

CBS said these 'Young Sheldon' eclipse glasses were not authorized for sale or distribution. (Source: Provided)

Eclipse glasses handed out by Live 5 have the ISO seal inside the left arm. (Source: Live 5)

Live 5 News has learned someone in North Carolina is apparently using our name to sell eclipse glasses that may not be safe.

The glasses in question are light blue and have the logo for the upcoming CBS program, "Young Sheldon."

Viewers say the glasses are being sold online and possibly from the Raleigh area, but a social media post includes a shot from our booth at the First Day Festival in downtown Charleston.

CBS said the "Young Sheldon" glasses pictured were not authorized for sale or distribution by the network, which immediately calls their safety into question.

Live 5 News employees handed out free eclipse glasses but they were gray and had the First Alert Weather logo on the arms of the glasses. Inside the left arm of the Live 5 glasses was a seal from the ISO, the International Organization for Standardization.

The eclipse glasses Live 5 gave away at the First Day Festival are NASA-approved and meet all safety recommendations.

Eclipse glasses that are made by a NASA-approved manufacturer should have an ISO icon with reference number 12312-2.

Live 5 WCSC has not and will not sell eclipse glasses for Monday's total solar eclipse.

Eclipse enthusiasts have been warned about counterfeit eclipse glasses for some time now. The concern is that counterfeit glasses may not have a sufficient level of filtering to protect wearers' eyes from severe damage.

NASA says in order to properly view the Aug. 21 eclipse, you'll need a special pair of glasses certified by ISO and manufactured by these NASA-approved companies:

American Paper Optics

Rainbow Symphony

Thousand Oaks Optical

TSE 17

Click here for a full list of eclipse glasses manufacturers and authorized dealers from the American Astronomical Society.

The AAS website said if you wear glasses not listed on their site, you are taking unnecessary risks and if a supplier isn’t listed it means the products could be unsafe.

For the sake of protecting your eyes, experts recommend that you should not rely on glasses that do not have appropriate indications they are NASA-approved.

