CofC holds news conference on eclipse day plans

The College of Charleston held a news conference Friday on its plans for Monday's total solar eclipse.

CofC officials say they are going to have about 80 volunteers all over, city and county parks to answer your questions about the solar eclipse on the day of the event.

This eclipse is significant because the path of totality when the moon covers the sun is going to stretch across the United States. NASA scientists say it is rare for it to happen in a huge region of a populated area.

You can also expect to see changes in wildlife as it turns dark in the middle of the day during the eclipse, scientists say.

