Stingrays add Hrehoriak

The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Washington Capitals and AHL’s Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with forward Stephen Hrehoriak (pronounced ruh-HOAR-ee-ack) for the 2017-18 season. Hrehoriak played four NCAA seasons at Mercyhurst University from 2013-17 and began his professional career late last season with the Pensacola Ice Flyers of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL).



The native of Stittsville, Ont. suited up for 111 career college games with the Lakers, accounting for 26 points on 14 goals and 12 assists. At the conclusion of his 2016-17 year, Hrehoriak had four points (three goals, one assist) in five regular season games for Pensacola before scoring two goals in four postseason contests.



“It’s exciting to get a chance to play in this league,” Hrehoriak said. “Obviously it’s a great team and a great spot to play so I’m just looking forward to getting started. I’ve heard it’s a pretty cool city and I’m excited to be there.”



Before Mercyhurst, Hrehoriak, 24, played one season for the Pembroke Lumber Kings in the Central Canadian Hockey League (CCHL) after playing two seasons with the CCHL’s Hawkesbury Hawks.



The 5-foot-8, 175-pound center is the 17th player under contract with the Stingrays for 2017-18. More player signings are expected to be announced in the coming days and weeks.



The Stingrays open their 25th anniversary season at the North Charleston Coliseum on Oct. 20 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:05 p.m.



-per South Carolina Stingrays