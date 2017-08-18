Quantcast

Crews responding to fire at Folly Beach marina

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
Source: Sam Stringfield Source: Sam Stringfield
FOLLY BEACH, SC (WCSC) -

Crews are responding to a boat fire reported at the Sunset Cay Marina Dock.

Images from the scene show thick black smoke billowing from a boat.

Both Folly Beach Fire and Charleston County officials are responding, according to dispatchers.

There is no word on injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

