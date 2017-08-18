Where to find Solar Eclipse glasses in the Lowcountry

If you haven't already realized, many businesses who had a surplus stock of Solar Eclipse glasses are already sold out. That may be bad news to those who have yet to secure a pair.

There are still a handful of businesses who have them currently, or who plan to have them in stock before Monday's Solar Eclipse. It is always recommended to call a business before arriving to verify the stock on hand.

The following list of businesses has a supply of Solar Eclipse glasses. or will have them on Monday:

Charles Towne Landing, Old Towne Road - Glasses will be available on Monday. They are free with the purchase of admission to the park and are limited to one per person. The glasses are first come, first serve.

Charleston County Public Library branches - The library branches will pass out a select number of safety glasses on a first come, first served basis. There is a limit of one per person. The Cooper River Memorial Library, Dorchester Road Regional Library, and Otranto Road Regional Library will have glasses available on Monday for distribution to attendees of Eclipse programs. For more information, visit http://www.ccpl.org/content.asp?id=154933&action=detail&catID=5367&parentID=5368.

City of Isle of Palms - Solar Eclipse glasses will be available on Monday starting at 11 a.m. on Front Beach. There is a limit of one per person while supplies last.

Community Pizza House, Gap Road - The restaurant is selling glasses for $12 each. Community Pizza House will also have them for a viewing party on Monday. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/CommunityPizzaHouse/posts/1428704210570198.

ERA Wilder Realty, Mount Pleasant location - The business is handing out free eclipse glasses while supplies last.

Jackson Davenport Vision Center, King Street - The business is expecting to receive a shipment of approximately 300 safety glasses. They are $8 each.

MoonPie General Store, N. Market Street - The business has glasses for sale, they are $7.49 each.

Rick Hendrick Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM, Savannah Highway - The business is handing out free eclipse glasses while supplies last.

Tiger Lily Florist, Spring Street - The business is handing out free eclipse glasses while supplies last.

The following list of business is confirmed to be sold out of Solar Eclipse glasses. It is very likely they will not restock the inventory:

Ace Hardware - The Ladson, Goose Creek, North Charleston, and Mt. Pleasant locations are sold out.

Aussie Outfitters Casual Sole - The North Charleston location is sold out.

ERA Wilder Realty - The James Island and Summerville locations are sold out.

Guerin's Pharmacy - Sold out.

Home Depot - The North Charleston and West Ashley locations are sold out.

LensCrafters - The North Charleston location is sold out.

Lowe's - The James Island, Goose Creek, Summerville, North Charleston, and West Ashley locations are sold out.

Palmetto Moon - The Mt. Pleasant, North Charleston, Summerville and West Ashley locations are sold out.

Shades of Charleston Sunglasses and Accessories - Sold out.

StayMobile - The Goose Creek location is sold out.

Sky Zone - Sold out.

Target - The Mt. Pleasant, North Charleston, and West Ashley locations are sold out.

It is important to verify that your Solar Eclipse glasses, wherever you get them from, are safe for viewing.

NASA approved different brands for the viewing. Those brands are American Paper Optics, Celestron, DayStar, Explore Scientific, Halo Solar Eclipse Spectacles, Lunt Solar Systems, Meade Instruments, Rainbow Symphony, Seymour Solar, Thousand Oaks Optical, and TSE 17. Those glasses have been verified by an accredited testing laboratory to meet the ISO 12312-2 international safety standards.

