Record breaking crowds expected on Isle of Palms for eclipse

Final preparations are underway as Monday’s eclipse gets closer and people start coming into town for the natural event.

For Isle of Palms, city officials expect a Memorial Day or Fourth of July sized crowd to flock to the beach.

“We expect a lot of people and we’re very fortunate in that because we have a huge influx of people for Memorial Day and Fourth of July so we have a plan for dealing with large influxes of people all at once,” Isle of Palms City Administrator of City Linda Tucker said.

Tucker said the vacation rentals on the island are already sold out for the weekend leading into the eclipse.

“On a typical weekend everything would not be booked, it would be maybe at 85 or 90 percent but for this eclipse event everything is booked,” Tucker said.

The eclipse should have the city seeing an increase in tourism rentals as a result, when the summer season is usually winding down, with IOP city's website saying, "The City of Isle of Palms is expecting record breaking numbers for visitors to the island."

“Usually this time of the year is the window of the tourist season we’re beginning to taper off as we approach Labor Day so this particular event happening has helped us to sort of enter a secret season with a little bit of an economic boost,” said Tucker.

Tucker said extra trash, recycling bins, and help will be ready for the event.

“We have extra help and we will be doing the same kind of incident action plans that we do for July fourth and Memorial Day,” Tucker said.

With the extra crowds on the beach, she said you can expect extra traffic on the roads and has advice before you head out.

“My advice would be that you have the South Carolina DOT 511 app on your phone before you leave home, you should check that,” said Tucker “If there’s a problem on the connector and traffic is gridlocked it would be a good time to make alternate plans.”

As a reminder alcohol is not permitted and public bathrooms are available on the Front Beach area.

For the day of the eclipse the city have free eclipse glasses to get at its Get Eclipsed Event on the beach.

