RiverDogs lose late to GreenJackets 5-4

Second baseman Diego Castillo came one hit shy of the cycle as he went 3-for-3 with all except a home run, but the RiverDogs couldn’t hang on to a late lead as they fell 5-4 to the GreenJackets on Friday evening at Joe Riley Park as 5,128 fans looked on. With the loss, the magic number remains at 12 and their division lead is now down to 5.5 games with Rome in second-place.

The loss became just the third time this season that the RiverDogs (68-55, 34-19) fell after taking a lead into the ninth inning.

The GreenJackets (56-72, 23-30) tagged Charleston reliever Christion Morris (4-2) for two runs in the top of the ninth to erase a 4-3 lead that the RiverDogs gained in the eighth. Designated hitter Jean Angomas led off the frame with a single then first baseman Skyler Ewing put runners at second and third with a double to left. Right fielder Sandro Fabian tied the game with a single before third baseman Michael Bernal hit a sacrifice fly to left giving Augusta a 5-4 lead.

Charleston took their late lead in the eighth as Castillo doubled and right fielder Isiah Gilliam roped an RBI single that tied the game before coming in to score the go-ahead run on a wild pitch which gave the RiverDogs the short lived 4-3 lead.

Starter Nick Green held a no-hitter through four innings before Augusta knocked him around for three runs in the fifth. After getting the first two outs, second baseman Kelvin Beltre and Michael Bernal hit back-to-back singles before catcher Adam Sonabend ripped an RBI single to left field. Center fielder Johneshwy Fargas belted a double to center giving the GreenJackets a 3-2 lead.

Charleston took the lead right away in the first, tagging Augusta starter Caleb Baragar for two runs. Dom Thompson-Williams led off the home half with a single then scored as Castillo ripped an RBI triple to right, his third of the season. Castillo scored when first baseman Brandon Wagner singled to center giving the RiverDogs an early 2-0 lead.

Nolan Riggs (3-5) got the win after tossing two innings of two-run ball on two hits. Patrick Rutolo struck out the side in the home half of the ninth, including fanning pinch-hitter Steven Sensley to secure the win for Augusta and the right-hander’s 15th save of the year.



-per Charleston RiverDogs