Bachelor party rescued from sandbar in Capers Inlet

Eight men rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard after boat ran aground. Stranded on sandbar. (Source: USCG)

Eight men on a boat for a bachelor party are now safe after being stranded on a sandbar near the Isle of Palms Saturday morning, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Charleston County dispatchers said Coast Guard crews and multiple agencies responded at 2:58 a.m. to Capers Inlet for a watercraft in distress.

Lieutenant James Zorn with Sector Charleston said the station issued a broadcast at 3:20 a.m. launching a small boat and 65-foot helicopter based out of Savannah for the rescue.

Zorn said the 21-foot recreational boat ran aground in the early hours Saturday.

The helicopter successfully hoisted all eight men, taking two trips to do so, according to sector dispatch.

Charleston County Deputies, North Charleston Police, and the Isle of Palms Fire and Rescue assisted in the mission.

No one was injured.

Authorities are investigating the cause behind the crash.

