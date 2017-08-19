Crews rescue eight people from sandbar in Capers Inlet

Eight people are safe after being stranded on a sandbar north of the Isle of Palms for several hours Saturday morning, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Charleston County dispatchers said Coast Guard crews and multiple agencies responded at 2:58 a.m. to Capers Inlet for a watercraft in distress.

Crews received a call from a boat insurance company reporting a boat had run aground.

Charleston County Deputies and North Charleston Police assisted in the rescue efforts.

No one was injured.

Authorities are investigating the cause behind the crash.

