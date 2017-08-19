Crews responding to water craft in distress in Capers Inlet

Eight people are stranded on a sand bar north of the Isle of Palms after the boat they were on ran aground Saturday morning, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Charleston County dispatchers said U.S. Coast Guard crews and multiple agencies responded at 2:58 a.m. to Capers Inlet for a watercraft in distress.

Crews received a call from a boat insurance company reporting the incident.

Charleston County Deputies and North Charleston Police are assisting.

No word on any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back later for details.

