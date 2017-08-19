Family of hit and run victim seeks help from community

The family of a woman hospitalized after she was struck by a car while walking in downtown Charleston Sunday morning, is asking area businesses for help.

Danielle Wilcox, 25, was involved in an auto pedestrian hit and run at approximately 1:52 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Meeting and Woolfe Street, Charleston Police spokesman Charleston Frances said.

Wilcox's family said she was critically wounded and is fighting for her life at MUSC.

The family will be reaching out to businesses Saturday, passing out fliers with the hope to find the person responsible.

"She is 25-years-old and an only child who loves life," a family member said. "Help us find #JusticeForDanny."

The vehicle which struck Wilcox appears to be a newer-model four-door sedan with a sun or moon roof and tinted windows, Francis said.

The vehicle involved in the collision should have damage to its front passenger-side bumper and hood and may also have damage to the windshield, police say.

Anyone with information about the vehicle involved or its driver is asked to contact Sgt. Matt Wojslawowicz or Investigator Heather Marcell of the Charleston Police Department at 843-965-4084; or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

