Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (8/18)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 3-5 with a walk and a K in a 9-6 loss to Boston. The Holly Hill native is batting .252 with 19 HR's and 51 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 2-4 with a double (20), a run scored and a K in a 7-4 loss to the Cubs. The Stratford alum is batting .297 with 33 HR's and 80 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 0-3 with a walk, a run scored and 2 K's in a 7-1 win over San Diego. The Stratford alum is batting .233 with 8 HR's and 44 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Did not pitch in a 5-3 win over Atlanta. The Beaufort alum is 3-2 with a 5.21 ERA and 51 K's in 48.1 innings in the majors. He's 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA and 35 K's in 29.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - 2-4 with 2 doubles (26), a run scored, an RBI and an error (6) in a 7-4 loss to Birmingham. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .247 with 7 HR's and 39 RBI.

James Reeves, SP, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a 5-1 loss to Harrisburg. The Ashley Ridge alum is 1-0 with 1 save, a 0.00 ERA and 3 K's in 4.2 innings. He's 2-0 with 4 holds, 1 save, a 2.52 ERA and 40 K's in 34.2 innings in High-A.

A Short Season

Northwest League

Chris Singleton, OF, Eugene Emeralds (Chicago Cubs) - 0-0 with a walk in an 11-1 loss to Hillsboro. The Goose Creek alum is batting .192 with 6 RBI in Class A Short Season. He hit .304 with a HR and 6 RBI in Rookie League

Rookie League

Arizona League

Malcolm Van Buren, SP, AZL Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Did not pitch in a 6-4 loss to AZL Padres. The Hanahan alum is 0-2 with an 6.12 ERA and 18 K's in 25 innings.