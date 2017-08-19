SLED investigating inmate death at Al Cannon Detention Center

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the death of a female inmate at the Al Cannon Detention Center Friday night, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.

Charleston County Sheriff's spokesman Major Eric Watson said shortly before 11 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the jail to investigate an unresponsive inmate.

The female inmate was in her assigned housing unit when she began experiencing a medical issue, and was later found by the jail's medical staff, Watson said.

Officials said CPR and other medical aid was administered to the inmate, before she was transported to MUSC where she was pronounced dead.

As standard procedure, the death investigation was turned over to SLED and the Charleston County Coroner's Office.

The name of the inmate and cause of death was not immediately available from the Coroner's Office.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.